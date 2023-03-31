Search ongoing for missing 10 year old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police want your help in locating a missing 10-year-old.

They say they were notified Friday morning that Quinterian Jace Lacey was missing.

He was last seen in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Lacey is approximately 4-foot and 100 pounds with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, khaki shorts, and black Jordan tennis shoes.

If you see him or know where he is, call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

