By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Arletha Sparks of Oscar Patterson Academy.

Excited to receive the award, she sang, “I got a Golden Apple Award. Thank you.”

Inspired by music at a young age, she said she always wanted to share that passion.

“I believe that every student can find expression through music in some way,” said Mrs. Sparks.

In her 41 years of teaching, her favorite part is instilling confidence in her students.

She said teaching is building their self-esteem. She said when you tell these children, “You’re awesome, you’re lovable, you got it going on, and you can do anything if you put your mind to it,” then, they start to think that, “I know I can do those quarter notes eighth notes. I can do it.”

She said she looks forward to preparing her students to showcase their skills each day.

“Kids really don’t care what you know, unless they know how much you care,” said Mrs. Sparks.

Congratulations Mrs. Sparks!

