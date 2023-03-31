Thursday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather returns
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. Winds will be SE at 5 mph. On Friday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s at the coast and low 80s inland. Winds will be S/SE at 10-15 mph. On Saturday a cold front will bring storms to our area. Rain chances will be 60-70% and there will be a marginal risk of severe weather. The coverage of the storms is not expected to be very high though. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 80.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

