Vehicle pursuit ends in drug arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he had drugs in his car.

On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they were patrolling Highway 231 around 4 p.m. when they observed a car speeding and swerving between lanes of traffic, almost causing several accidents.

When deputies tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly fled.

Officials say the pursuit eventually crossed into Bay County, where the car turned on Gardenia Street in Youngstown, still reportedly weaving in and out of ditches and finally crashed.

After the driver, Robert Morrell Coleman, was arrested, JCSO says K-9 Dutch located 3.3 grams of meth in the car, as well as a plastic bag with meth residue.

Deputies say they also found Coleman’s driver’s license had been suspended since 2020.

Coleman is facing charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence and driving with license suspended or revoked. He was transported to Bay County Correctional Facility after Bay County deputies arrived on scene to assist.

