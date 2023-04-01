Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 31st
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball
Mosley 5 South Walton 4
Northview 1 North Bay Haven 11
Freeport 2 Milan 3
Altha 21 Gadsden 5 Vernon 12 Wewahitchka 13
Blountstown 4 Liberty 0
Chipley 6 Sneads 2
Cottondale 5 Marianna 3
Maclay 4 Franklin 9
Bay 4 Bozeman 5
Freeport 11 Port St. Joe 12
High School Softball
Emmanuel Chr. 34 Malone 25
Bay 0 North Bay Haven 15
Blountstown 5 Chipley 9
Port St. Joe 0 Liberty 5
