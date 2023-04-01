Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 31st

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Mosley 5 South Walton 4

Northview 1 North Bay Haven 11

Freeport 2 Milan 3

Altha 21 Gadsden 5 Vernon 12 Wewahitchka 13

Blountstown 4 Liberty 0

Chipley 6 Sneads 2

Cottondale 5 Marianna 3

Maclay 4 Franklin 9

Bay 4 Bozeman 5

Freeport 11 Port St. Joe 12

High School Softball

Emmanuel Chr. 34 Malone 25

Bay 0 North Bay Haven 15

Blountstown 5 Chipley 9

Port St. Joe 0 Liberty 5

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
duplin winery
Duplin Winery Is Hiring But Still Has Months Before They Can Pour Their First Glass
A man is in custody after deputies say he had drugs in his car.
Vehicle pursuit ends in drug arrest

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 30th
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Raiders celebrate after second national title in three years
Northwest Florida celebrates a national basketball championship for a third straight year!
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 29th