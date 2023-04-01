One in jail while authorities investigate thefts

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail while deputies say they continue to delve into a theft investigation.

On Sunday, March 5, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Sapp’s Construction, who told them equipment had been stolen from some of their semi-trucks.

When deputies arrived, they say doors, headlights, and air breathers were missing from several trucks, totaling to $180,000 in stolen parts.

According to officials, two suspects were discovered to have entered the property the day before to steal the items, and learned similar crimes had also happened in Bay County.

Investigators teamed up with Bay County Sheriff and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Florida Highway Patrol to look further into the crimes, and were able to identify two vehicles in both Bay and Jackson County, close to the crime scenes and at the time of each of the crimes.

When the vehicle tags were run through the system, deputies say one owner was identified as Reinel Hernandez Vigoa, who had active warrants in Louisiana for similar crimes.

Once the vehicle was located by investigators, they followed it to Tallahassee and pulled it over. Vigoa was then reportedly arrested, interviewed and connected to the crimes.

Vigoa is facing charges of grand theft over $100,000. The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.