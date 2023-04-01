One killed after crash in Gulf County

Authorities said one person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Gulf County Friday night.
Authorities said one person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Gulf County Friday night.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities said one person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Gulf County Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report two pickup trucks were traveling eastbound on County Road 381 around 9:40 p.m. They said one truck was behind the other, and attempted to pass the first truck by crossing double yellow lines on the road. When merging back into the lane in front of the first truck, troopers said the second truck’s rear side hit the other truck’s front left side.

Troopers said when the trucks collided, the second truck, which did the initial pass, spun off of the road and onto the shoulder. They said it then began to flip over and crashed into a pole, then continued to flip and crash into several small trees. Troopers said the driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown out of the vehicle.

We’re told the second truck came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

Troopers said the driver of the second truck was killed and their next of kin has been notified. They said the driver and passenger in the first truck were not injured.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
A man is in custody after deputies say he had drugs in his car.
Vehicle pursuit ends in drug arrest
(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
Vigoa was reportedly arrested, interviewed and connected to the crimes.
One in jail while authorities investigate thefts
Family loses everything due to apartment fire.
Family loses everything due to apartment fire

Latest News

FL Ranked Third In Homelessness
FL Ranked Third In Homelessness
Mosley gets road win at South Walton Friday
Mosley gets road win at South Walton Friday
Vigoa was reportedly arrested, interviewed and connected to the crimes.
One in jail while authorities investigate thefts
Severe weather moves toward the I-10 corridor on Saturday.
Weekend Forecast