One killed after crash in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities said one person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Gulf County Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report two pickup trucks were traveling eastbound on County Road 381 around 9:40 p.m. They said one truck was behind the other, and attempted to pass the first truck by crossing double yellow lines on the road. When merging back into the lane in front of the first truck, troopers said the second truck’s rear side hit the other truck’s front left side.

Troopers said when the trucks collided, the second truck, which did the initial pass, spun off of the road and onto the shoulder. They said it then began to flip over and crashed into a pole, then continued to flip and crash into several small trees. Troopers said the driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown out of the vehicle.

We’re told the second truck came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

Troopers said the driver of the second truck was killed and their next of kin has been notified. They said the driver and passenger in the first truck were not injured.

