Saturday Evening Forecast

Tonight we’ll see temperatures a touch cooler than the past few nights, as a cold front finally pushes through the Panhandle. Lows will fall to the upper 50s for most, with dew points significantly more refreshing than the past week. Fog is possible around the forgotten coast, patchy in nature.

If you didn’t enjoy the humidity this past week, Sunday will actually be quite nice. North-northeast winds will settle in behind that cold front with dew points in the upper 40s and low 50s for the first two-thirds of the day. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a stubborn mid-level cloud deck remaining in place throughout the area. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Monday has a small chance for showers and storms, but they certainly won’t garner enough coverage or duration to make it worth altering your outdoor plans. Current thinking is that the best chance for scattered storms will be in Holmes, Jackson, Washington, and Liberty Counties. There is no concern for severe weather. In the wake of those showers, above-average warmth and humidity settle in for the middle of the week. High temperatures will soar to the mid-80s at the coast, nearing the upper 80s further inland.

