Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For tonight it will be warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will bring a risk of severe weather on Saturday mainly across the I-10 corridor by the afternoon. The storms will weaken and fizzle as they move east and toward the coast. Some of the storms could produce damaging wind and even hail. Highs will reach near 80. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. On Sunday the clouds linger, but the warm weather remains and the rain stays away. Rain chances return on Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

