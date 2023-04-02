Arnold Boys Weightlifting Wins District Championship
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold hosted Wakulla and Lincoln in the Region 1 District 2 Weightlifting Championships today.
Traditional Results - Arnold Won Overall
119 Weight Class
First Place - Trent Pinero (Arnold)
Second Place - Jude Lombard (Arnold)
129 Weight Class
First Place - Liam Montgomery (Lincoln)
Second Place - Brooks Bennett (Arnold)
139 Weight Class
First Place - Jashawn Washington (Lincoln)
Second Place - Jordan Barnes (Wakulla)
154 Weight Class
First Place - Anthony Curole (Arnold)
Second Place - Ian Whaler (Arnold)
169 Weight Class
First Place - Ethan Bader (Arnold)
Second Place - Peyton Singletary (Wakulla)
183 Weight Class
First Place - Chance Jenkins (Arnold)
Second Place - Brandon Burton (Wakulla)
199 Weight Class
First Place - Cameron Childress (Lincoln)
Second Place - Demetric Stephens (Lincoln)
219 Weight Class
First Place - Andrew Bennett (Arnold)
Second Place - Max Reynolds (Wakulla)
238 Weight Class
First Place - Xavier Goodson (Arnold)
Second Place - Thor Carlson (Arnold)
UNL Weight Class
First Place - D’Andre Strong (Wakulla)
Second Place - Marcus Wood (Lincoln)
