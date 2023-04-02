Arnold Boys Weightlifting Wins District Championship

By Braden Maloy
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold hosted Wakulla and Lincoln in the Region 1 District 2 Weightlifting Championships today.

Traditional Results - Arnold Won Overall

119 Weight Class

First Place - Trent Pinero (Arnold)

Second Place - Jude Lombard (Arnold)

129 Weight Class

First Place - Liam Montgomery (Lincoln)

Second Place - Brooks Bennett (Arnold)

139 Weight Class

First Place - Jashawn Washington (Lincoln)

Second Place - Jordan Barnes (Wakulla)

154 Weight Class

First Place - Anthony Curole (Arnold)

Second Place - Ian Whaler (Arnold)

169 Weight Class

First Place - Ethan Bader (Arnold)

Second Place - Peyton Singletary (Wakulla)

183 Weight Class

First Place - Chance Jenkins (Arnold)

Second Place - Brandon Burton (Wakulla)

199 Weight Class

First Place - Cameron Childress (Lincoln)

Second Place - Demetric Stephens (Lincoln)

219 Weight Class

First Place - Andrew Bennett (Arnold)

Second Place - Max Reynolds (Wakulla)

238 Weight Class

First Place - Xavier Goodson (Arnold)

Second Place - Thor Carlson (Arnold)

UNL Weight Class

First Place - D’Andre Strong (Wakulla)

Second Place - Marcus Wood (Lincoln)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
A man is in custody after deputies say he had drugs in his car.
Vehicle pursuit ends in drug arrest
(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
Vigoa was reportedly arrested, interviewed and connected to the crimes.
One in jail while authorities investigate thefts
Authorities said one person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Gulf County Friday night.
One killed after crash in Gulf County

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 31st
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 30th
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Raiders celebrate after second national title in three years
Northwest Florida celebrates a national basketball championship for a third straight year!