Bay County Easter Egg Hunt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay Co. Parks and Recreation kicked off the month of April with an Easter egg hunt today at H.G Harder’s Park on the north side Bay Co. This offered something for kids in all age groups. Officials said they wanted the event to be fun and safe for everyone, so they divided the Easter Egg hunts into age groups.

Children aged three and younger went first, and their quest for eggs started at 1:45pm. Although everyone was encouraged to show up early for the arrival of the Easter Bunny at 1p.m.

Kids whose age falls between four and seven were next and their hunt kicked off at 2pm.

15 minutes later kids eight and above were set free to roam their portion of the park and scavenge for eggs. There were over 10,000 eggs in total between the three egg hunts.

Although eggs might have been the main attraction, it wasn’t the only one. This event also included a face painting table, Snow cones and cool refreshments from Kona Ice food truck just to name a few.

There were different activities for the kids after the hunt such as a bouncy ball race, an egg toss, and an obstacle course to keep kids and parents entertained.

“It’s really important for us to do some activities at the north end of the county,” Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Joy Saddler said. “We have plenty of activities going on down in the Panama City Beach area and down closer towards the water. And we have a large community down here that also needs to feel loved and special. So we wanted to provide opportunities for them to come out and enjoy time with their family”.

