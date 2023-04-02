Beach Volleyball is Finally A Part of Panhandle Highschools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For years indoor volleyball has reigned Queen at the schools of the Panhandle. But the Tigers and Bulldogs are looking to kill that idea.

“We were very excited, we’ve been hoping that they would approve it and it’s just such a blessing to be able to be a part of it”, said Liberty junior Ciana Dillmore.

“I think everyone’s really excited! I mean I was really excited”, exclaimed Blountstown junior Alyssa Carey!

Liberty Coach Pete Taunton spoke on the process of creating a team, “After we won state indoor, they asked me if we could get a beach team going, I think we said “absolutely!” It took literally two weeks to get the funding for it.”

And while the creation of the teams might’ve seemed like a quick and easy job, learning how to play in sand was not. Because playing with 1 other person beside instead of 5 brings a new list of challenges

“It’s a little bit different, you know, sometimes you rely on more people, out here you have one other person and yourself and you have to rely on each other”, Blountstown Coach Leigh Ann Summers explained.

“With just one partner you have to be able to communicate well with them”, said Liberty junior Aubrie Arnold.

Coach Taunton explained, “This games a lot more about just thinking. Indoor is more reaction, it’s a lot of power game but out here it’s all about being patient.”

“It means that I have to step up and I’ve got to do my best all the time with high energy and effort and attitude”, said Carey

But these new challenges aren’t necessarily a negative. In fact, in terms of the Blountstown and Liberty teams, where all their girls came from the indoor squad, these new challenges are actually very beneficial.

“I think beach will definitely improve out indoor performance, it’s definitely working us and making us take more risks”, said Dillmore

“You know, I expect their verticals to get higher, I expect us to move better so hoping that we’ll translate some things that beach is real specific with that will translate to indoors as well”, Coach Summers said.

Starting up beach volleyball at the high school level doesn’t just give these girls another after school extracurricular to fill their time, it now gives them another option when pursing a college scholarship.

“It gives everybody kind of more of a push to work hard and another options for later on in life”, Arnold explained.

Carey said, “I mean, I’ve talked to some schools and I’d like to have beach and indoor so that’d be pretty cool.”

“I’ve had several kids that went on indoor scholarships and ended up playing outdoor. So it’s even more opportunity for them” Coach Summers said.

“Yeah there’s some money in it for sure. There’s more girls, day in and day out, going to play indoor and getting a double scholarship for beach. It’s wonderful”, said Coach Taunton.

The only problem left, figuring out how to keep the sand from getting everywhere

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.