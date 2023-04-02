Carnival in Bay County shut down on Friday

Fair in Bay County shut down on Friday.
Fair in Bay County shut down on Friday.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A traveling carnival that was scheduled to take place this weekend at the fairgrounds in Bay County has been shut down.

According to law enforcement officials, they were called to the event Friday evening after reports of people fighting.

When the Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, those who may have been fighting allegedly ran off. BCSO reports no individuals were arrested.

However, officials tell NewsChannel 7 they did discover there was no security at the event, which officials say is required. For that reason, BCSO said they immediately shut it down and operations were not allowed to continue on Saturday.

Saturday morning the company using the fairgrounds had already packed everything up and left town.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the company for comment, but they declined an interview.

