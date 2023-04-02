Sunday Evening Forecast

Inland showers and storms return to the forecast for Monday with more humidity and anomalously warm temperatures later this week
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Sunday evening!

After a warm and somewhat drier day throughout the Panhandle, watch for dew point temperatures to increase significantly over the next 24 hours. Mostly cloudy skies will persist overnight with patchy dense fog developing past midnight. Lows only fall to the mid-60s at the coast, and around 60 degrees further inland.

Temperatures warm quickly on Monday, helping to dissipate that fog early on in the morning with mostly cloudy skies persisting throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s yet again, with rain chances increasing after lunchtime. Watch for a warm front to cross through our area during the day, producing scattered showers and storms - mainly north of highway 20. Shower activity will fade into the evening hours as storms move east.

Following those showers - and the northward progression of the front - temperatures and dewpoints will each warm significantly mid week. By Wednesday, we’re looking at anomalous warmth across the Panhandle with everybody in the 80s and those around Interstate 10 creeping toward the 90 degree mark.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

