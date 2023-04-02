Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Has the thought of snorkeling for Easter eggs ever crossed your mind? Well two local organizations did just that.

The PC Dive Club partnered with Gulf World Marine Institute this morning for the 8th annual Underwater Easter Egg hunt. The festivities took place over at St. Andrews State Park.

Eggs were replaced with painted rocks and hidden along the shallower side of jetty of the state park. Prizes were given to the winners who grabbed the most eggs, most of one color, the most trash, and those who grabbed specialty rocks. The winners received a free year membership to the dive club, gift cards to local restaurants, or a free t-shirt.

The PC Dive Club has partnered with Gulf World Marine Institute every year since they created the event because the two have the same mission. They both want people to have fun in the water but also want to stress the importance of keeping it clean for not only us but also for the animals who live in the water.

“When we started the dive club up, we were sitting there thinking of interesting ways we could drive interest in the club and fun things to do for the members and one of the officers said ‘hey why don’t we hide eggs under the water?’” President of PC Dive Club Charles Cromer said. “And I was like ‘that’s brilliant!’ Let’s do an underwater Easter egg hunt. It sparked off from there and has been growing every year.”

