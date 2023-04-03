DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill

HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 543 on Monday.

This bill would effectively allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.

HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023. According to the Governor’s office, this makes Florida the 26th state to enact constitutional carry legislation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

