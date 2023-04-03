Florida Senate passes Heartbeat Protection Act

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, the Florida Senate passed Senate Bill 300, the Heartbeat Protection Act.

This legislation could prohibit abortions after six weeks gestation, with exceptions for women who are victims of rape, incest, and human trafficking, or whose baby has a fatal fetal abnormality.

According to the bill, gestation would be defined as the first day of the woman’s last menstrual period.

The exception for fatal fetal abnormalities would be until the third trimester, as opposed to viability.

State officials say the bill’s exceptions were created to ensure “violent perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes against women and girls, and to help prevent repeated sexual assault, abuse, and violence against rape, incest, and human trafficking survivors”.

The bill contains reporting requirements as well.

SB-300 also requires that any abortion must be performed in-person by a medical doctor or osteopathic physician. Medication abortion must be dispensed in person by a physician and cannot be delivered by mail or other service.

This bill would also provide counseling, mentoring services, and material assistance (car seats, cribs, formula, diapers) to families.

More information on the passed bill can be found here.

