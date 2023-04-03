Inlet Beach fire contained

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fire officials are currently trying to find how the blaze started. Florida Fire Service brough a tractor to help contain the fire. There have been no reports of buildings or people impacted.

SWFD says the fire reportedly started in the woods outside of the Seacrest Beach neighborhood.

A few homes along Greenway Loop were evacuated out of precaution. We’ll continue to update as we learn more.

The fire was contained as of 5:45 p.m. There were no reports of structures damaged or injuries.

The fire was reported by officials as 2-3 acres in size. They will continue to clear the scene and monitor the area.

Walton County deputies are currently evacuating the area.

Florida Fire Service has responded with SWFD, and no injuries have been reported. Officials ask everyone to avoid the area.

South Walton Fire District officials posted to social media Monday afternoon to say they are responding to an outside fire.

According to a Facebook post, SWFD firefighters responded to the area of Redbud Lane in Inlet Beach around 4:30 p.m.

They are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. More updates are expected once more information is available.

