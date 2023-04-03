Lighthouse Family Retreat kicks off the 2023 retreat season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lighthouse Family Retreat is welcoming 24 families to kick off their 2023 retreat season in Miramar Beach.

Offering an unforgettable spring break, the nonprofit provides an opportunity to strengthen families living through childhood cancer.

With over 230 volunteers showing up to support the families this week, a fun-filled relaxing vacation is ready and waiting for guests.

Founded in 1999, Lighthouse Family Retreat offers restorative retreats and helpful resources. The faith-based nonprofit hosts overnight retreats with activities for the whole family, spreading light, hope and encouragement to parents, caregivers and siblings, as well as the children battling cancer.

To register for a retreat, volunteer or find out more, visit lighthousefamilyretreat.org.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.