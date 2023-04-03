Lighthouse Family Retreat kicks off the 2023 retreat season

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lighthouse Family Retreat is welcoming 24 families to kick off their 2023 retreat season in Miramar Beach.

Offering an unforgettable spring break, the nonprofit provides an opportunity to strengthen families living through childhood cancer.

With over 230 volunteers showing up to support the families this week, a fun-filled relaxing vacation is ready and waiting for guests.

Founded in 1999, Lighthouse Family Retreat offers restorative retreats and helpful resources. The faith-based nonprofit hosts overnight retreats with activities for the whole family, spreading light, hope and encouragement to parents, caregivers and siblings, as well as the children battling cancer.

To register for a retreat, volunteer or find out more, visit lighthousefamilyretreat.org.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair in Bay County shut down on Friday.
Carnival in Bay County shut down on Friday
A man is in custody after deputies say he had drugs in his car.
Vehicle pursuit ends in drug arrest
Authorities said one person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Gulf County Friday night.
One killed after crash in Gulf County
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The PC Dive Club partnered with Gulf World Marine Institute this morning for the 8th annual...
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

Latest News

(from left to right) Savery, Robinson, and Hollie are all facing various drug charges after a...
Traffic stop ends in drug search and arrest
Helping families connect through tough times.
Lighthouse Family Retreat
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill
Baseball season has arrived in Panama City Beach, and the Miracle League is back.
Miracle League Kicks Back Up