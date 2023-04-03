Northwest Florida Days kicks off in Tallahassee

Florida's Great Northwest is bringing together folks from across the Panhandle in Tallahassee for Northwest Florida Days.
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Florida’s Great Northwest has kicked off its second Northwest Florida Days in Tallahassee on Monday.

The event is highlighting the economic impacts of Northwest Florida at the State Capitol. It is being hosted by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Northwest Florida Chapter, Florida’s Great Northwest, Opportunity Florida, Explore Northwest Florida, the Northwest Florida Tourism Council, and Northwest Florida League of Cities.

The President and CEO of Florida’s Great Northwest said this event provides opportunities for these groups to meet with legislators so they don’t forget about the panhandle.

NewsChannel 7 sat down with the President and CEO to discuss the benefits of this event. You can watch the interview that is attached to this story.

