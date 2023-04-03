PCB Miracle League spring season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Baseball season has arrived in Panama City Beach, and the Miracle League is back.

“The Miracle League is basically a baseball league for all kids and adults with disabilities, mental or physical. We have people in wheelchairs we have people without wheelchairs. Pretty much anybody that wants to be a part of it can be a part of it is just $35,” Canon Havard, PCB Parks, and Recreation coordinator.

On Saturday, players took to the field at Frank Brown Park for the league’s second game. Officials say the league wouldn’t be possible without the help of the PCB Rotary Club.

“These participants are not just kids, some of them are grown adults, with special needs. It is important for them to be part of something, and they really enjoy playing baseball. They all have a wonderful time, and it is a great way to give back to the community for our club to be involved with the Miracle League,” Jason Morehouse, a Rotary Club member said.

While the players have a blast at the games, so do the parents as well. It truly is a game the whole family can enjoy.

“This is our second week, and it is our first season getting to do it,” Ashely Hayward, a mom of a league player said. “But I think it is a lot of fun. We get to practice in the living room at Mimi’s house. and try to hit the ball. It is a lot of fun to get out there, we get to see his older cousins play ball and he told me he wanted to play. So that is what we are doing.”

The league is also thankful for the help of the buddies that volunteer each Saturday.

“We need a lot of help on the field,” Havard said. “Maybe kids don’t know where to go or maybe they need help getting around. Especially when they are in wheelchairs. So they will go out there and push them along, or they will direct them to where they need to go and cheer them on. They are really just here to make the kids feel like they have an audience and feel like they are being heard and having fun.”

The principal at Arnold High School, Britt Smith, says a group of students volunteer regularly.

“We have students that have taken this on as their community service project. So, every weekend they come out and help out and do whatever is needed so that people with special needs in our community can have a great sporting event,” Smith said.

The league will play every Saturday through May, except for Easter weekend. For more information about the league click here.

