South Walton Fire respond to Inlet Beach fire, officials evacuating area

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials are currently issuing evacuations in the area.

In an update to their Facebook page, SWFD is on scene with Walton County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Florida Forest Service.

South Walton Fire District officials posted to social media Monday afternoon to say they are responding to an outside fire.

According to a Facebook post, SWFD firefighters responded to the area of Redbud Lane in Inlet Beach around 4:30 p.m.

They are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. More updates are expected once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.