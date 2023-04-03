South Walton Fire respond to Inlet Beach fire, officials evacuating area

South Walton Fire District responding to outside fire
South Walton Fire District responding to outside fire(south walton fire district)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials are currently issuing evacuations in the area.

In an update to their Facebook page, SWFD is on scene with Walton County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Florida Forest Service.

South Walton Fire District officials posted to social media Monday afternoon to say they are responding to an outside fire.

According to a Facebook post, SWFD firefighters responded to the area of Redbud Lane in Inlet Beach around 4:30 p.m.

They are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. More updates are expected once more information is available.

