Storms are possible this afternoon in NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar for NWFL. Showers and thunderstorms are scattered around the Southeast off a warm front. However, we’ll largely miss out on a morning shower.

There’s a better chance you’ll catch an afternoon scattered storm. A storm or two this afternoon could be strong or severe with gusty winds or an isolated tornado. So, go ahead and pack the umbrella to take with you for the drive home from work or school later today.

Otherwise, it’s fairly warm and humid out this morning and we’ll want to dress comfortably for the warm day ahead. Temperatures warm easily into the 70s by mid-morning and highs today top out near 80 degrees.

The warm front lifts to the north tonight and temperatures into the midweek get quite toasty. Inland highs move into the upper 80s Tuesday through Friday, and even the coast will reach the low 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning turning to scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland for a warm and humid day. Your 7 Day Forecast has a hot and humid week developing with inland highs reaching the upper 80s for most of the week while the coast stays closer to 80.

