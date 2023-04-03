Students celebrate World Autism Awareness Day

Students at Gulf Coast School for Autism participated in their annual "Light it up Blue" event...
Students at Gulf Coast School for Autism participated in their annual "Light it up Blue" event April 2.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You might’ve noticed some people wearing blue Sunday. That’s the color dedicated to World Autism Awareness Day, which is recognized annually on April 2nd.

Students at Gulf Coast School for Autism presented their “Light it up Blue” performance at Barracuda’s Bar & Grill PCB. They sang a couple of songs, including “This Little Light of Mine.”

School officials said the event showcased more than students’ talents.

It’s also meant to inform the community and to destigmatize autism.

“Well, the autism rates just came out,” Gulf Coast School for Autism Vice President Kuryn Wheeler said. “It’s now one in 36 children who are diagnosed with autism. We have to get out in the community now more than ever. It’s too prevalent for us to not be informing the community about what autism is and what these kids are capable of.”

Sunday marked the school’s twelfth “Light it up Blue” event in Bay County.

NewsChannel 7 was told 15 out of the school’s 36 students were there this year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair in Bay County shut down on Friday.
Carnival in Bay County shut down on Friday
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
A man is in custody after deputies say he had drugs in his car.
Vehicle pursuit ends in drug arrest
Authorities said one person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Gulf County Friday night.
One killed after crash in Gulf County
Vigoa was reportedly arrested, interviewed and connected to the crimes.
One in jail while authorities investigate thefts

Latest News

The Society for Opioid Free Anesthesia, or "SOFA," held its third annual Congress at FSU-Panama...
FSU-Panama City hosted event aimed at using opioid alternatives
FSU-Panama City hosted The Society for Opioid Free Anesthesia Congress Friday through Sunday....
SOFA Opioid Education and Help Event
Inland showers and storms return to the forecast for Monday with more humidity and anomalously...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Officials said they wanted the event to be fun and safe for everyone so they divided the Easter...
Bay County Easter Egg Hunt