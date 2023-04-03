Students celebrate World Autism Awareness Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You might’ve noticed some people wearing blue Sunday. That’s the color dedicated to World Autism Awareness Day, which is recognized annually on April 2nd.

Students at Gulf Coast School for Autism presented their “Light it up Blue” performance at Barracuda’s Bar & Grill PCB. They sang a couple of songs, including “This Little Light of Mine.”

School officials said the event showcased more than students’ talents.

It’s also meant to inform the community and to destigmatize autism.

“Well, the autism rates just came out,” Gulf Coast School for Autism Vice President Kuryn Wheeler said. “It’s now one in 36 children who are diagnosed with autism. We have to get out in the community now more than ever. It’s too prevalent for us to not be informing the community about what autism is and what these kids are capable of.”

Sunday marked the school’s twelfth “Light it up Blue” event in Bay County.

NewsChannel 7 was told 15 out of the school’s 36 students were there this year.

