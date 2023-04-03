Traffic stop ends in drug search and arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three Georgia residents are in custody after deputies say they had drugs in their vehicle.

On April 2 at 2:28 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car near Jackson Avenue and Dalton Street. Deputies say when they spoke to the subject in the vehicle, they smelled marijuana coming from inside.

A search was reportedly done with the assistance of Chipley Police, which located several illegal substances, including cocaine.

Three were taken into custody following the vehicle search.

35-year-old Antonio Xavier Savery of Decatur is facing charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a weapon or ammo by a felon.

43-year-old Marcus Tyrone Robinson of Lithonia is facing possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a weapon or ammo by a felon.

26-year-old Daisja Nicole Hollie of Lithonia is facing possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Officials say the group was booked into the Washington County Jail.

