Bay County Election Forum

Bay Co NAACP Candidates Forum
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday evening, residents of Panama City, Lynn Haven, and Parker heard from the people who want to represent them.

The Bay County chapter of the NAACP hosted a candidate forum to give residents a chance to ask the questions they want answers to.

Organizers of the event said their goal is to keep voters informed and let them hear firsthand from the candidates about the issues that affect them.

Candidates running for mayor of Panama City and two commission seats answered questions ranging from the Civic Center and Marina to storm-water runoff. Affordable housing was another hot topic.

Next, Lynn Haven candidates took questions. The mayor’s office and three commission seats are up for grabs.

The big topic there was continued flooding in the city and the fact that Lynn Haven does not have any term limits listed in its city charter.

Parker Candidates were the last to take questions. Voters there will elect a mayor and two city council members.

They fielded questions about leadership, previously mismanaged funds, and preparing the city for the influx of people moving in with the rebuilding of Tyndall Air Force base.

The president of the Bay County NAACP chapter, Dr. Rev. Rufus Wood Jr. said the forum is to give voters an inside look at the candidates.

“Again, we always work to promote voter registration, voter education, voter participation, and voter protection. This is voter education knowledge is power I always say your vote is your voice so we’re going to be electing officials who will be public servants, I hope. That’s what we want them to do is serve,” said Wood.

The municipal super Tuesday election is set for April 18. Early voting starts on the 10th and through the 14th.

Candidates:

Panama City Mayor

Greg Brudnicki (I)

Brenda Lewis-Williams

Michael Roulac

Ward two Commission Seat:

Michelle Bryant

Janice Lucas

Ward three Commission Seat:

Brian Grainger

Bruce Lang

Billy Rader

Lynn Haven: Mayor

Jesse Nelson (I)

Judy Tinder

Commission Seat One:

Joe Brown

Brian Lee Gray

Sam Peebles

Commission Seat 4:

Ellyne Fields

Judy Vandergrift

Parker Mayor:

Patricia Fousek

Andrew Kelly

City Council Seat two:

Tonya Barrow

Cameron Fuqua

City Council Seat Four:

Stacie Galbreath- UNOPPOSED

