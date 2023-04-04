Bay District Schools Employee Retires After 50 Plus Years

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A very special day for a Bay District Schools employee. Sandra Davis is retiring after more than 50 years with the district.

Monday, the district celebrated with cake and other food. Davis’s family was there to celebrate with her.

Davis has climbed the ranks and has held many other positions in the district.

She said she is grateful for the mentors and people who have helped her.

“I’ve been blessed to have an impact on the community and to hear them speak today. It touches your heart to know that. That’s what teaching is all about is that we’re able to share the information we have and that we help the community, and by doing that they help others and so it continues,” said Davis.

She said she can’t pick one memory as her favorite in all her 58 years.

Davis said her last day as Deputy Superintendent is Friday, April 7 and her last official day is in June.

