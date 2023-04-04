Buckle up! Registration open for BDS drivers ed program

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is time for local students to buckle up and register for drivers’ education. Bay District School is getting set to hold the driving program this summer.

Registration begins April 3rd and will close on April 14th. All parents have to do is register through parent portal.

The classes will be offered at Arnold and Rutherford high schools, slots are limited to 120 new drivers. Each class will last around 4 hours and students will learn skills inside the classroom and on the road.

“Driving is a critical life skill when students are getting their learners permit and then getting their driver’s license,” Alana Simmons, the director of secondary and adult instructional services, said. “It’s an important step to adulthood so we like to offer this to make sure our roads in the Panhandle are safe with our students.”

Two sessions will be offered, session one will start on June 5th until the 22nd.

Session 2 will from June 26th to July 20th. You must have your learners permit to attend.

