Deputies remind drivers to “move over” to save law enforcement lives

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After multiple incidents of cars crashing into patrol cars, officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are reminding drivers that Florida’s “move over” law is in place to save lives.

In a social media post, WCSO officials said the number one cause of death in law enforcement officers is being hit while working the scene of a traffic crash or traffic stop.

Saturday night, officials said one of their deputies was responding to a call for backup on the 331 bridge in south Walton County. In dash cam footage sent to NewsChannel 7 by WCSO, the deputy can be seen trying to block both northbound lanes with their patrol vehicle.

Moments later, another car can be seen crashing into the side of the patrol car. No injuries were reported, and the driver was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Deputies said another WCSO car was rear-ended while parked on the side of the road with its lights on in south Walton in late January.

WCSO deputies said even getting nearly hit occurs on a daily basis.

“It does happen a lot,” WCSO Patrol Sergeant William Curtis said. “Pretty much every traffic stop that I’ve made, or I’ve seen other deputies make, it’s almost a guarantee somebody won’t move over.”

Deputies are now reminding drivers that moving over when you see a vehicle with its lights flashing is not a suggestion, it’s the law.

“A lot of people either don’t know about the move over law, or just don’t think about it,” Curtis said. “When the vehicles are on the side of the road whether it be a police vehicle, ambulance, firetruck, sanitation vehicle, tow truck, maintenance vehicles; as long as they have what’s considered their emergency lights on, you are required by state law to move over.”

The law states if you cannot merge into another lane, you must slow down to at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit. Doing so could save a life.

“Whoever is standing on the side of the road, their life matters,” Curtis said. “We don’t want to get somebody injured or killed because someone wasn’t paying attention and decided not to move over.”

