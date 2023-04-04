Fatal balcony fall, investigators looking into cause of death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County deputies are working to figure out what led up to a person falling to their death from their balcony.

Early Tuesday morning, officials say a person staying at a neighboring condo in Destin called 9-1-1 after seeing the person on the ground.

This was near the entrance of the building at 500 Gulf Shore Drive.

Details are limited at this time, but investigators are looking into the cause of the death.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

