Gulf Coast baseball into break in terms of conference play this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast baseball team is getting into a well deserved break this week. Coming off a four game sweep of Pensacola, coach Younger and his Commodores are starting an eight day stretch of no conference ball. The team will host Enterprise Wednesday, but otherwise will go from a doubleheader sweep of Pensacola Saturday, to next Tuesday when they play at Chipola between Conference games. Younger’s squad heading into it all at 8-4 in league play, one game ahead of second place Northwest, and three games up on Chipola and Pensacola who now share third place. As for this extended break in the midst of a run at the Panhandle title, well coach Younger says they’ll make good use of the extra practice time, and he’s not too concerned about the break cooling off some very hot Commodore bats!

“Well we’re gonna do, we do some kept competitive stuff in practice to force guys to compete when we have a bunch of days off like this.” coach Younger told me during practice Monday. “So they’re still competing at a high level. And we like to split them up where they’re competing against each other. It’s the closest thing to a game we can get. And we do a lot of machine stuff and practice, so we’re simulating game speed pitches, fastballs, breaking balls, change ups. So they’re not gonna not see velocity and game speed type stuff for a week. We’re still going to be seeing that every day and we feel like that best prepares us for when we play again next week. "

And getting in some extra work at this point of the season can be a plus adds the coach. “We preach to our guys about getting better, a little bit better every single day. So I think if we have that mindset during this break, and we play Wednesday. But for our practice days if we have that mindset then I think we’ll be just fine. And it’s a matter of showing up with energy and focus just every day. And some of that is on us, the coaching staff, to make sure that we have that focus and energy that rubs off on the kids. And if somebody doesn’t show up with it that day we have to make sure that they know they didn’t show up with that focus and energy. But I feel like if we do those things and put forth the effort at getting better at something every day, then the layoff ends up being a good thing.”

The game Wednesday at Frazier Field Wednesday set for a 3 o’clock start.

