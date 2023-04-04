Historically black cemetery in Panama City vandalized

Redwood Cemetery Vandalized
By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the area’s only historically black cemeteries has been vandalized and dishonored. Now police and some community activists are trying to find out who did it.

Local Tony Bostick is upset about finding the mess at the cemetery. He saw firsthand the damage the vandals left behind.

”This is our final resting place,” Bostick said. “This is where our memories are, the lasting memories. This is a place to just think for a moment about your loved ones. And, to have someone come out and desecrate the cemetery, is almost unconscionable.”

He immediately brought it to the attention of Panama City police.

In a Facebook post, Bostick shared several images showing the damage.

Facebook post showing images of the desecrated cemetery.
Facebook post showing images of the desecrated cemetery.(WJHG)

The cemetery still bears the scars of Hurricane Michael, and this has only added to the heartache for Bostick.

He said he wants to keep the value and honor the cemetery deserves. In an effort to preserve the century-old cemetery, Bostick is asking the community for help.

“We are only as good as our weakest link,” he said. “We have to do better. We have to take care of our own. We have to be respectful of our own. "

Bostick also asked anyone who may have ring door camera footage or surveillance to send it to the Panama City police department.

PCPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair in Bay County shut down on Friday.
Carnival in Bay County shut down on Friday
PCB Police Department ask for help finding Chloe Maddison Noble, 13.
PCB police ask for help to find missing girl
(from left to right) Savery, Robinson, and Hollie are all facing various drug charges after a...
Traffic stop ends in drug search and arrest
A man is in custody after deputies say he had drugs in his car.
Vehicle pursuit ends in drug arrest
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill

Latest News

Longview Police Department to host vehicle safety event
Buckle up! Registration open for BDS drivers ed program
Gulf Coast working through 9 days between conference match ups
Gulf Coast baseball team into long layoff from league play
Northwest Florida hosts campus celebration for title team
Raiders host on campus celebration Monday for title team
FL Move Over Law
FL Move Over Law
Bay Co NAACP Candidates Forum
Bay Co NAACP Candidates Forum