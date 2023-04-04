Historically black cemetery in Panama City vandalized

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the area’s only historically black cemeteries has been vandalized and dishonored. Now police and some community activists are trying to find out who did it.

Local Tony Bostick is upset about finding the mess at the cemetery. He saw firsthand the damage the vandals left behind.

”This is our final resting place,” Bostick said. “This is where our memories are, the lasting memories. This is a place to just think for a moment about your loved ones. And, to have someone come out and desecrate the cemetery, is almost unconscionable.”

He immediately brought it to the attention of Panama City police.

In a Facebook post, Bostick shared several images showing the damage.

Facebook post showing images of the desecrated cemetery. (WJHG)

The cemetery still bears the scars of Hurricane Michael, and this has only added to the heartache for Bostick.

He said he wants to keep the value and honor the cemetery deserves. In an effort to preserve the century-old cemetery, Bostick is asking the community for help.

“We are only as good as our weakest link,” he said. “We have to do better. We have to take care of our own. We have to be respectful of our own. "

Bostick also asked anyone who may have ring door camera footage or surveillance to send it to the Panama City police department.

PCPD says the investigation is ongoing.

