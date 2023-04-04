Local church feeding hundreds in the community every month

First Baptist Church food distribution is every other Monday in Downtown Panama City.
First Baptist Church food distribution is every other Monday in Downtown Panama City.(WJHG)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local church is continuing to feed hundreds in the community.

The First Baptist Church in Panama City fed 696 people in March.

Every other Monday, volunteers are ready to fill cars full of food.

On April 3rd, volunteers were providing meat, fresh produce, bread, and desserts to those in need.

Long time volunteers said the church’s food distribution program fills a great need in the community.

“I think it’s very important because of such a need at our location downtown, we have a lot of needy folks,” Joe Bailey, a long-time volunteer with the church, said. “It’s just a blessing to be able to help somebody. That’s for the cause of Christ.”

The church’s next food distribution will be on April 17th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the corner of Sixth Street and Grace Avenue in Downtown Panama City.

