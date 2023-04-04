Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with patchy dense fog. Lows will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. On Tuesday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s at the coast and mid 80s inland. Rain chances will be small... around 10%. The forecast remains very warm and humid this week with small rain chances by Friday and slightly better rain chances this Saturday and Easter Sunday.

