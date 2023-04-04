Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with patchy dense fog. Lows will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. On Tuesday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s at the coast and mid 80s inland. Rain chances will be small... around 10%. The forecast remains very warm and humid this week with small rain chances by Friday and slightly better rain chances this Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair in Bay County shut down on Friday.
Carnival in Bay County shut down on Friday
(from left to right) Savery, Robinson, and Hollie are all facing various drug charges after a...
Traffic stop ends in drug search and arrest
A man is in custody after deputies say he had drugs in his car.
Vehicle pursuit ends in drug arrest
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill
Authorities said one person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Gulf County Friday night.
One killed after crash in Gulf County

Latest News

Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says some strong storms are possible in the Southeast today.
Storms are possible this afternoon in NWFL
Inland showers and storms return to the forecast for Monday with more humidity and anomalously...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast 4/1/23
Saturday Evening Forecast