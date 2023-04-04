A more summer-like feel for NWFL ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a cloudy, hazy, and foggy start. We’ll be rather overcast this morning as the fog lifts out and supports the cloudy skies through the mid-morning. But we’ll get some sunshine to open up in our skies into the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s very warm and humid this morning with most waking up in the low 70s. Dress comfortable for an unseasonably warm day ahead. As sunshine starts to open up into the midday, we’ll push temperatures up to near 80 for lunch. But as skies part further this afternoon, especially inland, we’ll see temperatures push for the upper 80s across I-10. Meanwhile, the coast will stall afternoon temperatures into the low 80s as the onshore breeze from the cooler waters of the Gulf and bays prevent much warming for the beaches and areas a few miles away from the water.

It’ll be a mini heatwave into the midweek with similar days in our skies. We’ll likely start the mornings with fog, haze and clouds. Then see our skies open up to a mix of sun and clouds into the midday and afternoons. Temperatures get even hotter across I-10 Wednesday and Thursday afternoon where it’s not out of the question for a few to touch off 90 degrees if we can get to the see the sun open up a little quicker in some spots.

Rain chances return for this weekend. However, the system is just starting to form out west in the Rockies and timing is a bit suspect as to when the best chance over the weekend will be. I anticipate changes in timing the bulk of the rain will still occur through today and probably tomorrow before the system starts to head east and we’ll have a better idea. So, stay tuned!

Bottom Line...

For today, fog, haze and clouds keep skies overcast in the morning with clouds gradually decreasing to partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible around Blountstown or Marianna and areas surrounding the Tri-State this afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 80 on the coast to around 87° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a mini heat wave continuing into the week ahead.

