PCB police ask for help to find missing girl

PCB Police Department ask for help finding Chloe Maddison Noble, 13.
(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police are asking for the public’s help to find a local girl who was last seen Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the PCB Police Department asked for help finding Chloe Maddison Noble, 13. They said Chloe was last seen getting off her school bus, going west in the area of Fairway Circle in Panama City Beach.

According to officials, Chloe is about 5′3″, weighing around 95 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, please contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000

