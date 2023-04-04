Port Panama City welcomes around 17,000 tons of aggregate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many road projects throughout Bay County and its surrounding areas will no longer be left on the back burner.

Anderson Columbia Co., Inc. and Roberts and Roberts, Inc. worked in coordination with Port Panama City to import around 17,000 tons of aggregate to the area.

“We import all of our materials into Florida via train,” Aderson Columbia Co., Inc. Vice President Shawn Snyder said. “Due to the COVID restrictions and the lack of people, the trains haven’t been able to keep up with demand downstream, so Columbia looked for off-shore sources of suitable material to make DOT-quality asphalt.”

The aggregate is being unloaded into dump trucks over the course of 50 working hours. It’s an important ingredient in the asphalt and cement industry.

“This aggregate is coming in for asphalt,” Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said. “[It’s] paving and roads that were worn out from all the heavy trucks during the recovery efforts from Michael.”

Contractors and state workers said they’re fortunate for the “outpouring” of support.

“It’ll help the local economy,” Snyder said. “It’ll help us local contractors. It’ll help the FDOT finally catch up on some of this work and get our infrastructure where it needs to be for our traveling public.”

Snyder said the work being done now isn’t a band-aid fix.

“I think it’s a win-win for the market and the state,” he said. “I think this is a long-term play and not a short-term fix.”

Long overdue road projects will finally get underway. That, in turn, will lead to long-term successes.

"We have over $250 million worth of work coming up from the Department of Transportation over the next year, and this material is a vital part of making that happen," Robert Roberts of Roberts and Roberts, Inc. said.

King said there’s a strong possibility this imported aggregate from Jamaica will help support the widening of Back Beach Road.

