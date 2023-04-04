Raider Nation celebrates national title Monday at the school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The folks at Northwest Florida State College held a celebration on campus Monday. Raider Nation honoring the 2023 womens Juco basketball national champs in the school cafeteria midday Monday. A.D. Ramsey Ross helping to lead the ceremony, all the players presented with plaques to commemorate their championship season, capped a week ago in Lubbock, Texas. This the second national title in the last three seasons for coach Bart Walker and this program.

“Well we had a remarkable season.” coach Walker told us during the victory party “We had some ups and downs throughout the season with some injuries and adversity. But they came together at the right time to win four games in five days and win a national title. So I guess you could say that’s the best of the best when you win the last game. And so I’m so proud of them of what they accomplished.”

“It feels good because everybody, they didn’t expect us to win it, we were an eighth seed.” said sophomore center Sakima Walker “So to see the eighth seed come out on top at the end it was good for us.”

”It took a lot of work waking up early every single morning.” added sophomore guard/forward Zayla Tinner “Sometimes we were mad at Coach Sterling. But in the end it was all to just win and we all took it to heart. And seeing where she was coming from having us get up every morning to practice.”

Zayla referring to assistant coach Necole Sterling, who is four to the right of coach Walker in the picture here, in the red shirt. She obviously, in charge of those early morning wakeup calls! Congrats again to all associated with this national championship run!

