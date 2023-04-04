Why prices at fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are on the rise

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and...
Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A have come to prize the birds that weigh only about 4 lbs.(Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird.

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A have come to prize the birds that weigh only about 4 lbs.

They are reportedly more tender and more flavorful than their bigger counterparts and now that demand is driving up costs for restaurant operators.

The cost for small-chicken boneless breasts has remained relatively high since January 2021, peaking at about $4.30 during the summer of 2022 before falling to about $2.50.

According to U.S. Agriculture data, the number of small chickens slaughtered weekly is down from nearly 49% of the market in 2005 to about 15% in 2023.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
(from left to right) Savery, Robinson, and Hollie are all facing various drug charges after a...
Traffic stop ends in drug search and arrest
Fair in Bay County shut down on Friday.
Carnival in Bay County shut down on Friday
SWFD reports the fire was contained at 5:45 p.m.
Inlet Beach fire contained
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
LIVE: Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
Video catches a car crashing into a Houston home. (KTRK, RING CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM HOMEOWNER,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes into house, narrowly missing child leaving the bathroom
Couple uses Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle win for fertility treatments, welcomes baby
General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global...
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO in major blow to Russia over Ukraine war