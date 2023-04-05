Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 4th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Baseball

Tallahassee 17 Chipola 6

Northwest Florida 13 Pensacola 0

High School Baseball

Chiles 4 Mosley 2

McIntosh 2 Arnold 5

South Walton 13 Rocky Bayou 1

Cottondale 11 Vernon 1

Wakulla Chr. 10 Blountstown 5

Liberty 5 North Bay Haven 9

Marianna 9 Sneads 1

Jackson 6 Wewahitchka 1

Bozeman 7 Rutherford 5

Brookstone 6 Chipley 0

Lafayette 0 South Walton 4

Andalusia 13 Paxton 3

High School Softball

Vina 0 Freeport 10

Wakulla 17 Sneads 1

Franklin 7 NFC 1

Vernon 5 Laurel Hill 3

Walton 1 South Walton 7

Bethlehem 7 Destin 4

Altha 15 Blountstown 0

Holmes 7 Bozeman 6

North Bay Haven 2 Mosley 1

Marianna 11 Graceville 1

Liberty 3 Port St. Joe 2

