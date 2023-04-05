Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 4th
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Juco Baseball
Tallahassee 17 Chipola 6
Northwest Florida 13 Pensacola 0
High School Baseball
Chiles 4 Mosley 2
McIntosh 2 Arnold 5
South Walton 13 Rocky Bayou 1
Cottondale 11 Vernon 1
Wakulla Chr. 10 Blountstown 5
Liberty 5 North Bay Haven 9
Marianna 9 Sneads 1
Jackson 6 Wewahitchka 1
Bozeman 7 Rutherford 5
Brookstone 6 Chipley 0
Lafayette 0 South Walton 4
Andalusia 13 Paxton 3
High School Softball
Vina 0 Freeport 10
Wakulla 17 Sneads 1
Franklin 7 NFC 1
Vernon 5 Laurel Hill 3
Walton 1 South Walton 7
Bethlehem 7 Destin 4
Altha 15 Blountstown 0
Holmes 7 Bozeman 6
North Bay Haven 2 Mosley 1
Marianna 11 Graceville 1
Liberty 3 Port St. Joe 2
