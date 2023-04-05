Arnold High School’s production of The Little Mermaid

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come be part of their world at Arnold High School’s production of The Little Mermaid.

Ursula, Ariel, Prince Eric, Sebastian, King Triton and the whole gang are ready and waiting to give audiences an underwater adventure in the Arnold High School Auditorium.

Opening night is Thursday, April 6 starting at 6:00 p.m. The following showtimes are Friday, April 7 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are 7 dollars at the door.

With just one year managing the program, Coach Matt Bonnin and Technical Director Summer Eubanks lead the cast to new depths with this production.

