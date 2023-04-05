Bay County Commissioners take another look at possible impact fee study

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The influx of people moving to Bay County is putting more strain on public resources.

However, Bay County leaders are trying to find a way to solve the problem without raising taxes on residents.

Commissioner Doug Moore suggested the county conduct an impact fee study on the county’s services March 7. The last study was done in 2005.

County Manager Robert Majka brought an outline of what could be conducted in the study at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The thought process behind impact fees is that as growth occurs, it should pay its proportional share of its impact that it’s creating so that people who are already in the community who have essentially already paid their proportional share aren’t additionally burdened,” Majka said.

Impact fees are assessments imposed on property developers who come to an area. The county currently has impact fees on fire, libraries, parks, and transportation. Majka said capital expenses for law enforcement equipment, linkage fees, EMS, and other items could also be included.

Linkage fees are fees local governments impose on real estate developments to help raise money for affordable housing opportunities in a given community.

Moore said the impact fees shouldn’t deter property developers from coming to the area. He said it’s about being creative without having to increase ad valorem taxes, water and sewer rates, and other costs.

“It’s incumbent among us to look at [the study,]” Moore said. “It’s very important for us to look at impact fees and just to have the discussion. Whether we do anything about it or not, I think we need to have a discussion amongst ourselves and also with the citizens to be able to know what is the best route and the best option for our community going forward.”

Officials say the impact fee study could take a year to complete.

Majka said a consultant could be brought in within the next month or two to start working on the study.

Moore said we could expect a population of a quarter million people by 2040.

Commissioners said the impact fees could help free up money in the county’s general fund for other purposes.

