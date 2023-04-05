BDS hosts North Florida School Safety Summit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to enhance school safety, Bay District Schools has organized the North Florida School Safety Summit.

The summit aimed to facilitate open dialogue for best practices, to share knowledge about topics that surround active shooter situations. District Safety Directors, staff, facilities directors, law enforcement, first responders from across the panhandle were among the participants.

The summit examined details surrounding previous school shooting like Uvalde, TX, Central VPA High School in St. Louis, and even the recent Covenant School Nashville shooting which left six people dead, through active shooting debriefs.

Tom Czyz is a retired homicide detective and SWAT Team operator from New York as is also the Founder & CEO of Armored One. He was the keynote speaker for the summit and led the briefings. A division of his company that performs independent investigations after school shootings to learn ways to improve, educate, and train on best practices.

“These summits are important because they open our eyes to what’s going on not only locally, but what’s going on nationally. We’re seeing the same thing happening over and over again and we’re not addressing it nationally,” Czyz said. “we’re seeing repetitive the same thing happens over and over again in our school attacks and we’re not addressing it as a country. With Nashville they shot their way through the school like they did in Sandy Hook 10 years ago.”

Bay District School Executive Director of Facilities Lee Walters says the district already has plans in place, but the key to saving lives is strengthening those plans.

“It’s all related to the building and construction. What can I build that’s safer, what can I build that’s stronger. What can I build that has hiding places reveals on corridor, what do we use as far as a glass. Our building official is here today to guide us through some of those processes.” Walters said.

The first ever summit took place at the Ginger T. Littleton Board Room inside the Nelson Building Tuesday.

