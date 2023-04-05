Brayden Black is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The shortstop is one of the most important people on a baseball field. So it’s only right that Brayden Black is Arnold’s man in the middle.

”He’s one of the glue guys for us and he gets us going.” says Arnold head coach Chris Jones. “He’s a leader, he’s a motivator and I’m not sure where we’d be without him.”

But Brayden’s not just sticking to the field. He’s taking all those qualities and talents to the classroom where he knows it’ll only set him up for future success. ”You don’t realize it now but later on, when you go to college and in your senior year of high school grades really matter.” Black told us. “Like, they can get you more money for college, and it’s just a good look all around. Baseball’s a mental game and so is the classroom so I feel like it really translates to both.”

“The work ethics, the dedication, the competitiveness he shows here, he does the same thing in the classroom and it’s good to see.” adds coach Jones. This year Brayden leads the Marlins with a .400 batting average along with 14 hits and 3 RBIs, so no wonder he’s already earned a college scholarship. “I’m going to South Georgia State college to play baseball for the next two years, and I just want to do the same thing there that I’m doing here. Just help be a leader and win some games.” “They say “hitters hit” says Jones. “The kid hits. So, obviously the people at the next level are looking for somebody who can catch the ball, play really good defense and also be a spark plug type of guy offensively.”

Though South Georgia State isn’t a big name Division 1 program, Brayden’s excited for the chance to become a better all around player, and gain valuable experience. “There’s always going to be opportunities with higher, higher schools, four year schools. But, I mean, junior colleges I fell like gets looked over quite a bit. There’s a tone of development that goes in, because its, you know, smaller rosters, the coaches can really focus on you more.” All that development, in hopes of fulfilling a lifelong dream, Black says. “I see the players around me, I watch them on TV, I’m like man I want to be those guys. Really, that’s my dream because I want to make a living one day out of it, make some money and make my family proud.” Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.