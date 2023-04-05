Cash App founder stabbed to death

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin. San Francisco police said he was stabbed to death.(AIO FILMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCSICO (CNN) – The founder of Cash App was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin, who wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Lee was an incredible human being.

Police say officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood took a 43-year-old man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lee also was the former chief technology officer of Square.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Officials say this happened at a residence at 500 Gulf Shore Drive.
Fatal balcony fall, investigators looking into cause of death
(from left to right) Savery, Robinson, and Hollie are all facing various drug charges after a...
Traffic stop ends in drug search and arrest
Port Panama City welcomed around 17,000 tons of imported aggregate from Jamaica April 2 - 4.
Port Panama City welcomes around 17,000 tons of aggregate
Cemetery markers were pulled out of the ground
Historically black cemetery in Panama City vandalized

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction
A tornado ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning, leaving a trail...
RAW: Tornado leaves widespread damage to Misssouri community
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm...
Analysis: Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues
Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year