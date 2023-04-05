Georgia man arrested after running from deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man is behind bars after deputies say he tried to flee a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a driver near Moss Hill Road near State Road 79 in Vernon.

Officials say the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jadas Whatley pulled his car over, then allegedly took off again as authorities were walking up to the car.

After a short pursuit, WCSO was able to catch up to and arrest Whatley. He was booked into Washington County Jail.

