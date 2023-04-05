Liberty holds ring ceremony for championship volleyball team Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a very big day in the Liberty High School Gym Tuesday. The folks at Liberty and around Bristol packing the gym for a ring ceremony honoring the 2022 state champion volleyball team there. The Bulldogs capturing their first ever volleyball state title this past season. Coach Jennifer Sewell, along with Liberty Principal Eric Willis handing out the rings earned with that championship in the gym just after two eastern time. The team 22-2 in the regular season, then won two games on the way to a district title. Then won four straight in the state playoffs on the way to that 1A title. Just before the ceremony I spoke with coach Sewell about all this.

”You know these rings, these kids have been bugging me ever since we ordered them back in November, wanting to see them.” the coach told me. “And they knew they came in about a week and a half ago. And they’ve been going nuts wanting to get a peek at them. And I can’t wait to see their faces to see you know, for them to see what the rings look like. And see like all their hard work and dedication paid off for it to get these rings.”

The coach adding these rings will represent something special to all who earned them for many, many years to come! “There’s not many people in their high school career that get an opportunity to play in a state championship game. And you know these kids, the year before they were heartbroken that we ended our season in the playoffs. And so this summer they worked hard and in every practice and game work to get better. So this ring will be just a reminder t to look back on in the future when they have kids, they can show their kids and their families all of what their hard work paid for.”

