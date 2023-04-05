New QR code educates public on beach safety

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A QR code is meant to make things less stressful for the public and first responders in our area.

It’s located on the “Stay PCB Current” informational sheet. Folks can simply snap a shot of the code with their smartphone. The link will direct them to an informational website that illustrates the day’s beach safety flags. Rip current safety, lifeguard information, and other valuable facts can also be found on it.

Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said this will relay beach safety information to the public more effectively than solely relying on signs.

“No one takes these signs to the beach, and when you’re visiting the beach, sometimes people don’t see the signs,” Pease said. “They don’t read the signs. They’re excited to be here and see the Gulf of Mexico and be on the beach, but they always have their phones.”

Pease said the QR code will also be used during natural disaster emergencies. NewsChannel 7 was told shelters and evacuation maps will be listed on it.

Bay County leaders said the “Stay PCB Current” sheets can be found at hotels and condominiums on the beach and in town.

Bay County Commissioners and the Tourism Development Council worked together to make this vision come to life.

You can receive text message alerts when beach safety flags change by texting PCBFLAGS to 888777.

