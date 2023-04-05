Panama City soon to get new waterfront sidewalk

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beach Drive is the major connecting point between downtown Panama City and St. Andrews.

Now a new addition is coming to the waterfront.

“Frankford and Florida Avenue there is not a sidewalk on the south side of that road,” said Josh Street, Panama City commissioner.

However, that will soon change. “The city received a notice to proceed meaning they can kick it into gear and get the show on the road.

“So, this notice to proceed means we can start with engineering design, public meetings all the way up through construction,” said Street.

The city has an 8-million-dollar grant for the project.

“It is looking like a 9.4-million-dollar project,” said Street.

City leaders said adding a sidewalk will help with safety.

“Running, biking, we’ll have some pedestrian bridges at certain points,” said Street.

There are 11 intersections on the north side where the current sidewalk is.

“It’s really about safety, I think that’s what we hope to see is beach drive really become the thing that we want the community to enjoy,” said Street.

Along with safety now two cities will be connected

“It is part of an overarching vision to connect marina to marina. Between St. Andrews and the downtown marina,” said Street. “It is exactly 5k so you can imagine what we can do as a community once those two marinas are connected.”

The city has had this in the works for years, now the light at the end of the tunnel or sidewalk is finally here.

“We have been working on this project for a long period of time it is a 100-year project,” said Street.

In just a few months it could all come together.

“So, we hope to be with public meetings and having our engineering firm on board this summer and then through construction and a fully completed project by 2025,” said Street.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.