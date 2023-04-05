Rollover crash involving three vehicles, no injuries

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers are investigating a crash involving three vehicles in the area of U.S. Highway 98 and Wildwood Road.

On Wednesday evening, Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep SUV was traveling westbound on 98 approaching a red light at the intersection of Wildwood Road.

Officials say the driver failed to stop and entered into the intersection. At the same time, a Ford Explorer SUV was turning from Thomas Drive onto 98 during a green light.

The Jeep SUV reportedly collided with the Ford Explorer and caused the Jeep to overturn. At some point, a Dodge Ram pickup was turning right from Wildwood Drive onto 98. As the Jeep overturned, FHP says it hit the Dodge in the roadway.

The Jeep driver was reported with minor injuries, and all were evaluated by medical services.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the roadway is in the process of being cleared.

